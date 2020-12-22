Q: Did Mizzou really prefer the Music City Bowl in Nashville over Florida options? What gives?
A: Yes, the word was out before the announcement that the Music City Bowl was the preferred choice of both coach Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou players. It gives a better chance to get families to games, something that has been limited this season. There's no real upside to a Florida bowl since the upsides to all of the bowl games are now out due to the pandemic. No team nights out, concerts, or beach days, or any of that stuff. It's just another game now. I don't want to sound like a Scrooge here, but I will be somewhat surprised if this game even happens. Iowa has paused its team activities due to COVID. With players going home for Christmas, there is a good chance positives spike after teams get back together after the holidays. I'll just say this. If you are planning on flying to Nashville for the bowl, I would buy a refundable ticket.