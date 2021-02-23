 Skip to main content
Music from Powell Hall
Music from Powell Hall

We're nearly a year into the pandemic, and I don't know about you, but I am missing live performances, especially at St. Louis' big, beautiful concert halls.

Until we're able to settle into those plush seats again, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is bringing a taste of the live experience to home viewers with a new concert series filmed with robotic 4K cameras inside Powell Hall. For Go! Magazine this week, Eric Meyer writes about the new digital efforts, which will be a part of the SLSO's programming even after the pandemic. 

Here are a few other headlines this evening ...

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

