Music on the riverfront

The Lot, which popped up last year with pandemic concerts downtown, is popping up this fall, this time on Laclede's Landing. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson reports (in a subscriber exclusive) that Jamo Presents will bring "The Lot on the Landing" to a riverfront space near the former Mississippi Nights club and the former President Casino dock.

Starting this week, Max & Louie presents an adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's "Tiny Beautiful Things." Theater critic Calvin Wilson chats with the author about the play's origins.

And were you at the Muny last night for the opening of "Smokey Joe's Café"? In his review, Calvin writes that the musical revue "promises nothing less than a good time under the night sky. And after more than a year of coping with the challenges of a pandemic, who can argue with that?"

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor