 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Musical chairs
0 comments

Musical chairs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

Jay Farrar didn't have to look far to fill a guitarist vacancy in Son Volt. John Horton, formerly of Bottle Rockets, was a perfect fit. Farrar lives in south St. Louis, Horton in Maplewood. Music writer Daniel Durchholz checks in with Horton to see how he's handling the switch. 

And in our Best Bets this week: It's the final weekend for St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's production of "King Lear" in Forest Park. Catch a sneak peek of Questlove's "Summer of Soul" documentary, at a block party outside the National Blues Museum. And find a couple of early July Fourth celebrations. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports