Musical chairs

Jay Farrar didn't have to look far to fill a guitarist vacancy in Son Volt. John Horton, formerly of Bottle Rockets, was a perfect fit. Farrar lives in south St. Louis, Horton in Maplewood. Music writer Daniel Durchholz checks in with Horton to see how he's handling the switch.
And in our Best Bets this week: It's the final weekend for St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's production of "King Lear" in Forest Park. Catch a sneak peek of Questlove's "Summer of Soul" documentary, at a block party outside the National Blues Museum. And find a couple of early July Fourth celebrations.