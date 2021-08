When 7 p.m. Aug. 14 • Where The Ambassador, 9800 Halls Ferry Road • How much $39.99; other ticket options available • More info thenewambassadorstl.com

Musiq Soulchild, a laid-back favorite of the neo-soul era, is at the Ambassador for the third day of the Euphoria St. Louis event that also includes a day party, brunch and gala. Musiq Soulchild is know for hits such as “Halfcrazy,” “Love,” “Just Friends” and “Dontchange.” By Kevin C. Johnson