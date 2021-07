This summer in St. Louis, the most exciting new pizza doesn't have meat, cheese or even sauce. The Bonci at Pizzeria da Gloria on the Hill is topped with thin-sliced eggplant. If you're not sold on a vegan pizza, don't worry — the Bonci is first among several equals. See what other pies restaurant critic Ian Froeb enjoyed, and learn what made owner Joe Kurowski give up a career as a lawyer to pursue pizza.