Description: N-STORE Services is a special company with a wonderful culture of flexibility and fun. We are an organization where you can build your family and career! We pride ourselves on integrity, safety, and innovation. We aim to meet and hopefully exceed client expectations while exhibiting great teamwork! Within our family style of culture, you are not just a number — rather a valued member contributing to both individual and company growth.
Sector: General contractor
Headquarters: Chesterfield
Year Founded: 1983
Employees: 51
Website: nstoreservices.com