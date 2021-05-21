 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Namaste India’
0 comments

‘Namaste India’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When May 25 through April 2022 • Where The Magic House, 516 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $12 admission • More info magichouse.org

Pose on the red carpet like a Bollywood star, take a simulated ride in a three-wheeled tuk tuk, smell spices such as turmeric and cumin at the spice market, make a tiger mask or Indian flag and more at the Magic House’s newest cultural exhibition, “Namaste India.” The children’s museum worked with a panel of 32 professionals of Indian heritage from around the St. Louis and sought input from the St. Louis Mosaic Project. “Namaste India” will remain at the museum until April 2022. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports