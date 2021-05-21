Pose on the red carpet like a Bollywood star, take a simulated ride in a three-wheeled tuk tuk, smell spices such as turmeric and cumin at the spice market, make a tiger mask or Indian flag and more at the Magic House’s newest cultural exhibition, “Namaste India.” The children’s museum worked with a panel of 32 professionals of Indian heritage from around the St. Louis and sought input from the St. Louis Mosaic Project. “Namaste India” will remain at the museum until April 2022. By Valerie Schremp Hahn