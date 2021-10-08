Nashville Predators

Players to watch: Goaltender Juuse Saros appears ready to handle the lead role after his strong finish last season. Filip Forsberg is major scoring threat off the wing, and defenseman Roman Josi is one of the league’s top-five defensemen. But underachieving centers Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene each carry an $8 million cap hit. The Preds need young forwards Cody Glass and Eeli Tolvanen to blossom into top-six forwards and move this team into the future.