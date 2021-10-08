 Skip to main content
Nashville Predators center Nick Cousins (21) scores a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott (1) during the second period of an NHL hockey preseason game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

2021 record: 31-23-2 (4th Central)

Players to watch: Goaltender Juuse Saros appears ready to handle the lead role after his strong finish last season. Filip Forsberg is major scoring threat off the wing, and defenseman Roman Josi is one of the league’s top-five defensemen. But underachieving centers Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene each carry an $8 million cap hit. The Preds need young forwards Cody Glass and Eeli Tolvanen to blossom into top-six forwards and move this team into the future.

Outlook: By trading away defenseman Ryan Ellis and winger Viktor Arvidsson, president of hockey operations David Poile started a half-hearted retooling. But the onerous Johansen and Duchene contracts make a full reset impossible.

