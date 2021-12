When 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $15-$20; proof of COVID-19 vaccination required • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

The music of Nat King Cole is synonymous with Christmas, and Chicago jazz artist Bryan Eng pays tribute with an intimate show coming to Blue Strawberry. Eng, just 23 years old, has performed at venues including the Kennedy Center, as well as in movies and commercials. By Gabe Hartwig