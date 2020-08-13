National Museum of Transportation

2933 Barrett Station Road, Kirkwood • 314-965-6212; tnmot.org
Reservations • Not required
Hours • 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Capacity • 50%
PPE • Masks required for visitors over age 9 when indoors, on mini-train/trolley and when less than 6 feet apart outside
This oft-overlooked attraction was established in 1944 and has the largest collection of transportation vehicles in the world. With 42 acres of indoor and outdoor exhibits that appeal to all ages, this felt like a great option for a safe, socially distant visit for a family group. It had been several years since our last visit, and our 10- and 12-year-olds marveled at the size of some of the locomotives in the outdoor train shed. Staff members were masked, and it wasn’t crowded at all during our Sunday afternoon visit. We couldn’t go inside some locomotives, and we opted to skip some attractions like the miniature train and trolley ride, but it was a safe and pleasant visit. We appreciated a chance to cool off while gawking at show cars, Tin Lizzies and train displays in the indoor galleries, and we grabbed ice cream bars at the gift shop on the way out. By Valerie Schremp Hahn
