Smoked chicken wings at Navin's BBQ

Navin’s BBQ began as a backyard hobby for owner and pitmaster Chris Armstrong when he lost his job during the pandemic. The popularity of Armstrong’s smoked meats with friends and family led him to open this Tower Grove East restaurant. With only a modestly sized offset smoker, he turns out excellent brisket — both sliced and as burnt ends — and he builds fun, smart sandwiches like the Lou, with sliced pork steak, Provel, Red Hot Riplets and a T-rav. Be sure not to miss the sticky, smoky beer-brined wings.

Where 3559 Arsenal Street • More info 314-449-1185; navinsbbq.com

