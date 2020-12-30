NBA chances?

Q: Could you see St. Louis or Kansas City getting an NBA team and marketing it more toward the entire state instead of just one city? Something like the Phoenix Suns?
A: After recently shutting the door on the idea of NBA expansion, NBA commissioner Adam Silver re-opened the possibility of growing the league in recent remarks. The staggering entrance fee that would be required for onboarding teams and its ability to help combat the pandemic's financial blues is a big reason the mood could change.
What it would not solve is two problems for St. Louis. One being the league doesn't seem all that interested in planting a flag here. The other being there is not a deep-pocketed owner working to change the league's opinion about St. Louis.
If Kansas City — another expansion longshot — found a way to get a team, I don't think it would want to market it to Missouri. It would be a KC team, like the Chiefs and Royals. The Chiefs welcomed former Rams fans who wanted to pull for the Chiefs, but they did not move games here or actively recruit STL.