NCAA ELIGIBITY QUESTIONS GALORE

Q: Dave, I have 2 questions. 1) Due to COVID, I noticed that Connor Bazelak can technically qualify as a freshman despite this being his third year. Suppose he has an absolute breakout year and gets some NFL looks, could he still leave for the draft despite being a freshman as I believe the qualification for leaving for the NFL is being out of high school for 3 years. 2) Similarly, the MBB has a bunch of seniors. Do they still have the opportunity to return next season (although it’s probably unlikely) if they so choose, or is the “freebie” year only for football?
A: 1. The NFL draft rule is you have to be three years out of high school to be eligible for the draft. So, yes, Bazelak would be eligible to enter the 2022 NFL draft even though he'll be just a redshirt freshman this coming season. I wouldn’t count on that happening, though.
2. Yes, every player on the current basketball roster would be eligible to return for the 2021-22 season. I don't expect many/any of the seniors to come back for another year. Martin said this summer he wouldn't expect them to return either. Three of the five seniors are in their fifth year of college and have all been through some major injuries: Dru & Mitchell Smith and Drew Buggs. At some point, guys want to move on with their lives. That said, I imagine Martin would gladly welcome any of them back for next year. All five are respected guys within the program and would be assets for next year's team, some more than others but welcomed back nonetheless.