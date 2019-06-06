When 7 p.m. Monday • Where Mad Art Gallery, 2727 South 12th Street • How much $29, includes copy of book • More info brownpapertickets.com
The science fiction group Archon joins Left Bank Books in presenting Neal Stephenson’s “Fall; or Dodge in Hell,” his latest novel that is close to 900 pages long. It’s dual title makes more sense when you learn that the story involves a man who dies but his consciousness is restored when technology has caught up with this sort of thing. Dodge lives in an afterlife called Bitworld, a place for digital souls, while flesh-and-blood humans inhabit a parallel world. Stephenson will personalize books, and fans can take photos from the signing line. By Jane Henderson