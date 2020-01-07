Ned R. Booker, 2015

Ned R. Booker, 28, was killed in a spray of gunfire outside the AMC Creve Coeur 12 movie theater Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015.
Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted.
Booker lived in the 7000 block of Plymouth Avenue in University City.
Booker had been inside the theater at 10465 Olive Boulevard, went to his vehicle about about 11:45 p.m., police said. When people drove up and opened fire, Booker ran back toward the theater, but was struck, and bullets shattered glass doors at the theater.
Witnesses gave conflicting descriptions of the killer’s vehicle. Police said that a red, 2013 Ford F-150 was seen speeding from the area.
Investigators believed there were two gunmen involved, and that Booker apparently had gotten into some kind of altercation before the attack.
Police didn’t divulge a possible motive. Officers identified two suspects, but lacked enough evidence to bring charges, they said in late January 2015.