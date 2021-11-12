Need a little Christmas right now?

Besides the reports of snow flurries I'm seeing, it's beginning to look a little like Christmas in the St. Louis area. Dasher's Lightshow, a new holiday display, debuts today at PowerPlex STL, and Garden Glow returns Saturday at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Find details for those events, and plenty of other things to do this weekend, in our Best Bets.
(BTW, next weekend in Go! Magazine, don't miss our Holiday Arts Guide, filled with festivals, performances and other festive ways to keep entertained this season.)
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor