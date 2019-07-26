Hopskeller Brewing Company is a brewery influenced by the beers of Northern England and the Pacific Northwest, bringing a unique western feel to Illinois. Brewed in a pre-Civil War home remodeled with reclaimed materials, Hopskeller is much more than a brewery. It is a gathering place for discussion, laughter and the heart-warming joy of enjoying a beer with friends. Call (618) 939-2337 or visit 116 E 3rd St., Waterloo.
Runners-up: Lascelles Granite City Bistro, Lieferbrau Brewery, Sloan’s Pub House, The Wooden Nickel Pub and Grill, Vices Bar