Nelly Birthday Concert
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot

Nelly performs July 12 as part of Live From the Drive-In on the parking lot at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. 

When 7 p.m. Nov. 2 • Where Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $60-$100, VIP packages available • More info stlballparkvillage.com

St. Louis superstar Nelly continues the tradition of big birthday events with a concert Nov. 2 at Ballpark Village. His latest album is the country-influenced “Heartland,” though we’d expect the rapper to pull out his biggest career hits at the birthday show. The event originally was scheduled indoors at Ballpark Village but moved outside to accommodate more people. The show is presented by RNC Entertainment. By Kevin C. Johnson

