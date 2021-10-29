Nelly Birthday Concert

When 7 p.m. Nov. 2 • Where Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $60-$100, VIP packages available • More info stlballparkvillage.com

St. Louis superstar Nelly continues the tradition of big birthday events with a concert Nov. 2 at Ballpark Village. His latest album is the country-influenced “Heartland,” though we’d expect the rapper to pull out his biggest career hits at the birthday show. The event originally was scheduled indoors at Ballpark Village but moved outside to accommodate more people. The show is presented by RNC Entertainment. By Kevin C. Johnson