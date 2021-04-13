'Nelly to the rescue'

An upcoming episode of "Restaurant Recovery" will feature not one but two St. Louis icons: Crown Candy Kitchen and Nelly. The series, which travels the country and helps businesses affected by the pandemic, debuts Thursday on Discovery+. The St. Louis episode is scheduled for April 22.
Kirkwood native John McDaniel returns to St. Louis this weekend for another show at Blue Strawberry. The producer and composer will share stories and songs from his career on Broadway and TV, and he'll debut a few new tunes.
And there's still time to register to watch Thursday evening's discussion between Jon Hamm and St. Louis Literary Award winner Michael Chabon. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author was also showrunner for the first season of “Star Trek: Picard” and has been working on other TV productions.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor