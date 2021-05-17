New at Ballpark Village

The newest tenant at Ballpark Village opened its doors today: Salt + Smoke, the acclaimed barbecue restaurant that already has locations in the Loop, St. Louis Hills, St. Charles and the Central West End. The new spot can seat 160 in its street-level dining room, along with another 200 on a second-floor deck that provides stunning views of Busch Stadium and the action along Clark Avenue.

At nearby Citygarden, a new selection of films debuts May 28 on the park's video wall. The short works by St. Louis-area filmmakers are the three winners (along with eight others) of Cinema St. Louis' "Cinema at Citygarden" juried competition.

And the St. Louis Art Museum announced today that Nichole N. Bridges has been named Morton D. May Curator of the Arts of Africa, Oceania and the Americas. Since joining the museum in 2013, Bridges has curated exhibitions including “Currents 109: Nick Cave” (2014) and “Adorning Self and Space: West African Textiles” (2015).

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor