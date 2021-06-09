New at the zoo

Starting July 12, visitors to the St. Louis Zoo will be able to get a closer look at some of its primate inhabitants. That's when the 35,000-square-foot Primate Canopy Trails debuts, providing an outdoor space for about 40 of the zoo's primates. The Primate House, built in 1925, had only a few outdoor habitats.

Who's hungry? Taste of St. Louis teased a September return today on social media. After moving back downtown in 2019 after a five-year detour in Chesterfield, the 2020 festival was canceled because of the pandemic.

The popular Taqueria Durango will reopen Saturday, 15 months after a devastating fire. The restaurant is a five-time honoree on Ian Froeb's STL 100.

And the 2006 story of a Millstadt teenager who was strangled by a teacher and left for dead in a Belleville park will come to Lifetime this weekend. “Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story” airs Saturday night.

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor