When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much Free-$79 • More info ticketmaster.com
A lineup billed as “Nashville’s hottest new country stars” — Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson, Morgan Wallen and Blanco Brown — visits Family Arena this weekend. Pardi, who recently toured with Dierks Bentley, headlines the show. His hits include “Night Shift,” “Heartache on the Dance Floor,” “Dirt on My Boots” and “Head Over Boots.” Jinglefest started in 2003. By Kevin C. Johnson