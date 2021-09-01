New COVID policies for arts organizations

The list of places requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination (or negative testing) continues to grow, and today, a group of 16 St. Louis-area arts organizations banded together to announce policies for patrons, artists, staff and volunteers. “St. Louis has one of the nation’s most diverse and vibrant arts (communities), and we look forward to welcoming audiences back to our spaces safely," said Marie-Hélène Bernard, president and CEO of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, which is among the groups enacting new policies.

A new club has taken over the Grove space that had been home to the Ready Room. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson takes a peek at Hot Java Bar, which will feature music, art, coffee, cocktails and games.

And "The Gateway" may be set in St. Louis, but you won't see any familiar sights when the movie arrives Friday in theaters and on demand. Daniel Neman reviews the film and chats with its director.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor