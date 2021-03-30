New in Alton

Movie theaters have been having a rough time during the pandemic. At least two in the St. Louis area have permanently closed, and others have not yet reopened after initial shutdowns. But in Alton, an eight-screen NCG Cinema will debut Wednesday. Neighborhood Cinema Group CEO Jeff Geiger sees a flickering light at the end of the tunnel: "I believe in our industry. I believe in our desire to go out and be entertained outside of the home."
Plus: The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has extended music director Stéphane Denève’s contract through 2026, the Missouri Botanical Garden is extending its Friday night hours, and the historic Sappington log cabin is closer to a move to Crestwood.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor