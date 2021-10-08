New Jersey Devils

Players to watch: Former top draft picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes are due to break out. If they do, the Devils will have a powerful one-two punch at center for years to come. Dougie Hamilton signed as a free agent to upgrade the defense and power play, and winger Tomas Tatar signed to add much-needed scoring punch. Mackenzie Blackwood flashed promise in goal, but he has yet to establish consistency.