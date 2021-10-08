 Skip to main content
New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils

The Washington Capitals bench watches as New Jersey Devils' Jimmy Vesey (16) scores an empty net goal during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

2021 record: 19-30-7 (7th, East)

Players to watch: Former top draft picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes are due to break out. If they do, the Devils will have a powerful one-two punch at center for years to come. Dougie Hamilton signed as a free agent to upgrade the defense and power play, and winger Tomas Tatar signed to add much-needed scoring punch. Mackenzie Blackwood flashed promise in goal, but he has yet to establish consistency.

Outlook: The path upward in this division is very, very difficult. Investing in Hamilton was a big step in the right direction, but the Devils are a few big moves away from true contention.

