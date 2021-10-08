New Jersey Devils

2021 record: 19-30-7 (7th, East)
Players to watch: Former top draft picks Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes are due to break out. If they do, the Devils will have a powerful one-two punch at center for years to come. Dougie Hamilton signed as a free agent to upgrade the defense and power play, and winger Tomas Tatar signed to add much-needed scoring punch. Mackenzie Blackwood flashed promise in goal, but he has yet to establish consistency.
Outlook: The path upward in this division is very, very difficult. Investing in Hamilton was a big step in the right direction, but the Devils are a few big moves away from true contention.