New leadership at SLAM

The St. Louis Art Museum announced this morning that it has selected its next director. Min Jung Kim is the first woman and the first person of color to be hired for the top job in the museum's 142-year history. She comes to St. Louis from the New Britain Museum of American Art in Connecticut, where she was director for six years. "This is the kind of change and growth I want to be a part of," Kim told our Jane Henderson after today's announcement.
Plus, restaurant critic Ian Froeb has a recap of last night's episode of "BBQ Brawl," in which Beast's David Sandusky tackles gooey butter cake on the grill. And pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson has more St. Louis concert announcements, including a return visit by viral star Randy Rainbow.