New leadership at the Muny

The Muny has named a successor for longtime president and CEO Denny Reagan. Managing director Kwofe Coleman, who's worked for 22 years at the outdoor theater in Forest Park, will step into the top role in January. Theater critic Calvin Wilson chats with Coleman about the new job — and about the Muny's outlook for summer. Reagan will retire after more than 50 years at the Muny.
You may not think of St. Louis as a hotspot for TikTok stars. But think again. Some local creators have millions of followers on the popular video app. For Sunday's STL Life section, Benjamin Simon caught up with six St. Louis TikTok stars.
And "Pause," a new production by Leverage Dance Theater, blends live and recorded dance performance inspired by the effects of the pandemic. The show will be presented next week in multiple spaces inside a Cherokee Street venue.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor