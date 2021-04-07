New on the tube

In this week's Go! Magazine, we're bringing you a guide to all the new arrivals on TV this spring. There are a lot of them. Many are worth your time, but a few can be skipped completely. (The old-fashioned sitcom is still going strong. Tomorrow, we'll tell you about six new ones to watch.)
Also, Daniel Neman chats with Kyle Lowder of St. Louis, who appears in the new movie "The Ravine." The actor, known for his roles on "Days of Our Lives" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," will be in town for a meet-and-greet when the movie opens Friday in Wentzville.
And music critic Kevin C. Johnson has the latest on this season's concert and movie lineup at Drive-In St. Louis at POWERplex. It's a concept that will outlast the pandemic, organizers say.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor