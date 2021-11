An acclaimed Edwardsville restaurant gets new owners next week when Evan and Gina Buchholz take over Cleveland-Heath from Keith and Kari McGinness. The Buchholzes had been thinking about opening a restaurant for years, Gina tells our Ian Froeb. “It's the perfect environment,” she says. “It's everything that we want. There's a wonderful staff. It's a wonderful community.” And don't worry: Those signature Brussels sprouts aren't going anywhere.