 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New sitcoms to check out
0 comments

New sitcoms to check out

  • 0
Go! Magazine logo

Who doesn't love a good, old-fashioned sitcom? Heck, I've been rewatching "Seinfeld" and the "Golden Girls" lately because at the end of the day a good laugh is desperately needed. But I'm ready to try something new.  In this week's Go! Magazine, in addition to our guide to all the new arrivals on TV this spring, you'll find a story about six new sitcoms you don't want to miss. I'll be checking out a few of them. 

Also, Kevin C. Johnson tells us about how St. Louis comics will performing this weekend at Helium Comedy Club for a shot at being featured on a compilation album and on satellite radio comedy channels. 

And the iconic Tivoli theater has been sold to a church organization. Calvin Wilson interviews Joe Edwards who says 

Amy Bertrand, Post-Dispatch features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Online

Personal finance pointer

It won't be easy to get an IRS agent on the phone this tax season, Liz Weston of NerdWallet writes. Callers face long wait times and may not b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports