New to the Grove

• New owners will open Takashima Record Bar tomorrow in the Grove. The space had been known as Takashima Records and closed last year after a brief run.
• Circus Flora announced today that it will return to the Big Top in Grand Center for a variety show June 4-6. A full season is in the works for October.
• Heriberta Amescua, who opened the pop-up restaurant Tacos La Jefa last year in Dutchtown, has died. (We praised the restaurant's specialty, beef birria tacos, in this year's edition of the STL 100, published Sunday.)
• And Wednesday marks the five-year anniversary of Prince's death. Music critic Kevin C. Johnson highlights some unreleased material that the artist's estate should release.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor