Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ annual “New Works, Bold Voices” production features the world premiere of three 20-minute operas — “The Tongue & the Lash” by Damien Sneed and Karen Chilton; “On the Edge” by Laura Karpman and Taura Stinson; “Moon Tea” by Steven Mackey and Rinde Eckert — performed as one suite of works. The stories focus on parenting during a pandemic, reimagined histories, and an imagined conversation between James Baldwin and William F. Buckley Jr. after their famous 1964 debate. By Eric Meyer