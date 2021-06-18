 Skip to main content
‘New Works, Bold Voices’
‘New Works, Bold Voices’

OTSL

Michael Day as Captain Collins, Jarrett Porter as Neil Armstrong and Monica Dewey as Queen Elizabeth in Steve Mackey and Rinde Eckert's "Moon Tea," from the Opera Theatre of St. Louis' "New Works, Bold Voices."

When 8 p.m. June 18 • Where Outdoor stage, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $39; free tickets available • More info 314-961-0644; experienceopera.org

Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ annual “New Works, Bold Voices” production features the world premiere of three 20-minute operas — “The Tongue & the Lash” by Damien Sneed and Karen Chilton; “On the Edge” by Laura Karpman and Taura Stinson; “Moon Tea” by Steven Mackey and Rinde Eckert — performed as one suite of works. The stories focus on parenting during a pandemic, reimagined histories, and an imagined conversation between James Baldwin and William F. Buckley Jr. after their famous 1964 debate. By Eric Meyer

