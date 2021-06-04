 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘New Works, Bold Voices’
0 comments

‘New Works, Bold Voices’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New Works Bold Voices Lab.jpg

When 8 p.m. June 10, June 12, June 16, June 18 • Where Outdoor stage, Webster University, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $39; free tickets available • More info 314-961-0644; experienceopera.org

Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ annual “New Works, Bold Voices” production features the world premiere of three 20-minute operas — “The Tongue & the Lash” by Damien Sneed and Karen Chilton; “On the Edge” by Laura Karpman and Taura Stinson; “Moon Tea” by Steven Mackey and Rinde Eckert — performed as one suite of works. The stories focus on parenting during a pandemic, reimagined histories, and an imagined conversation between James Baldwin and William F. Buckley Jr. after their famous 1964 debate. By Eric Meyer

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports