New Year’s Day Hikes

When 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 1 • Where Broemmelsiek, Klondike, Matson Hill and Veterans Tribute parks • How much Free; reservations required • More info 636-949-7535; sccmo.org
Staff members with the St. Charles County Department of Parks and Recreation will lead guided hikes through several of its parks to start the new year. Registration is limited to groups of 10, and leashed pets are welcome. Babler State Park is hosting a hike challenge and a virtual hike at 11 a.m. Other parks outstate are also hosting self-guided challenges or virtual hikes. Visit mostateparks.com/firstdayhikes for details. By Valerie Schremp Hahn