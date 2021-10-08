 Skip to main content
New York Islanders
New York Islanders

Lee scores in first game since injury, Islanders beat Flyers

New York Islanders' goaltender Cory Schneider, left, defends his net during the second period of a NHL preseason hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

2021 record: 32-17-7 (4th, East)

Players to watch: A full season with power forwards Anders Lee (back from knee surgery) and Kyle Palmieri (re-signed as a free agent) should give the front lines more heft. The return of living legend Zdeno Chara (third-round pick in 1996) adds more muscle to the blue line. Center Mathew Barzal is one of league’s elite playmakers; and forwards Brock Nelson, Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey provide ample offensive depth. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin provide excellent goaltending.

Outlook: If the Islanders survive their season-opening 13-game road trip, they should enjoy a great inaugural season in their new arena. Coach Barry Trotz has this team playing smothering defense, so another trip to the Final Four is doable.

