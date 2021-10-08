New York Islanders

Players to watch: A full season with power forwards Anders Lee (back from knee surgery) and Kyle Palmieri (re-signed as a free agent) should give the front lines more heft. The return of living legend Zdeno Chara (third-round pick in 1996) adds more muscle to the blue line. Center Mathew Barzal is one of league’s elite playmakers; and forwards Brock Nelson, Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey provide ample offensive depth. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin provide excellent goaltending.