New York Rangers
Mika Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers beat Devils 6-2

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) protects the net during the third period of the team's NHL preseason hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

2021 record: 27-23-6 (5th, East)

Players to watch: There is an excellent mix of proven scorers (Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider) and elite prospects (Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, Vitali Kratsov) up front. The addition of former Blues hit men Ryan Reaves and Sammy Blais makes the team tougher, as does rugged grinder Barclay Goodrow. Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba lead a strong defensive corps, and Igor Shesterkin is an emerging star in goal.

Outlook: Ownership decided the time for building was done. Major front-office upheaval shifted the Rangers into win-now mode. Expect new coach Gerald Gallant to whip this highly promising team into a much tougher squad to play against.

