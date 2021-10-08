New York Rangers

Players to watch: There is an excellent mix of proven scorers (Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider) and elite prospects (Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, Vitali Kratsov) up front. The addition of former Blues hit men Ryan Reaves and Sammy Blais makes the team tougher, as does rugged grinder Barclay Goodrow. Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba lead a strong defensive corps, and Igor Shesterkin is an emerging star in goal.