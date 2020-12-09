Q: How does the NHL feel that a mid January start is realistic when none of the teams have had any training camp or practices?
A: It would be more realistic than a January 1 start, which was the "plan" up until recently. And no, I would not be surprised if it gets pushed back again. Multiple teams are in locations where they would not be allowed to play at the moment, especially California teams limited by that state's rules. But the most recent news is good news, and it says the players and owners decided to table their financial talks, abide by the CBA they agreed to a few months back and start sorting out temporary divisional realignment, scheduling and that stuff. Jan. 13 or 14 is the reported hopeful start date. That means players who are not in the United States or Canada and need to pass COVID quarantines before joining their teams better get a move on it.
