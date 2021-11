When 8 p.m. Nov. 13 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$35; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required for entry • More info ticketmaster.com

Power pop and punk visionary Nick Lowe and rock band Los Straitjackets have teamed up for a tour that visits Delmar Hall this weekend. The acts have been recording together on projects including “Tokyo Bay”/“Crying Inside” and “Love Starvation”/“Trombone.” By Kevin C. Johnson