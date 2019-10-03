When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where The Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard • How much $30-$40 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
The roving Nightchaser party finds it way back to Grand Center and the Big Top. The music and fun will take place in a three-ring circus setting, mixing St. Louis and national performers. Performing are Fleetwood Smack, the Disco Techs, Tonina, Jesse Gannon, Brothers Lazaroff Klezmer Dance Party, No Pipsqueaks, Mark Lewis, Larry Tucker aka Larry Lust, Dan the Oracle, Cotton Crafters Cotton Candy, Firechasers, Margaret Wilson, the McDonnell Brothers and more, including live art and magic. By Kevin C. Johnson