Garden Glow visitors pass the Climatron at the Missouri Botanical Garden in 2019.
Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden in 2019
WonderLight’s Christmas debuts this year at Word Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
WonderLight’s Christmas debuts this year at Word Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
WonderLight’s Christmas debuts this year at Word Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
Wild Lights in 2019 at the St. Louis Zoo
Claire Paunovich and her brother, Luke, look at holiday lights from a wagon in 2019 at the St. Louis Zoo.
Holiday in the Park at Six Flags
The Kingsbury Place Singers perform carols in 2019 at the Festival of Lights at Kiener Plaza.
The Way of Lights in 2019 at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville
A life-size Nativity scene in 2019 at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville
Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park in 2016
Horse-drawn carriages roll through a tunnel of lights in 2016 at Winter Wonderland in Tilles Park.
Holiday in the Park at Six Flags St. Louis in 2017
For a chance to see Santa and watch colorfully illuminated displays roll through the streets, check out some of these nighttime parades, a few of which have become “reverse” parades, meaning spectators drive past stationary decorations and lights.
• Washington, 6 p.m. Nov. 27
• Highland, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (reverse parade)
• Wentzville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5
• Festus-Crystal City, 7 p.m. Nov. 30
• Pevely-Herculaneum, 7 p.m. Dec. 3
• Collinsville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 (reverse parade)
• St. Clair, 6 p.m. Dec. 12
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!