Q: Niko Mikkola apparently looks ready for the NHL. Does Jake Walman as well? Also, where would you put Scott Perunovich in terms of development. Is he at the Walman or Mikkola level? With Dunn, Mikkola and Walman at 24 and Perunovich at 22 the Blues clearly have a young second wave of defensemen.
A: Mikkola is ready. Walman could be ready, but we haven't seen enough of him to know for sure. Perunovich is not ready. Craig Berube made that point yesterday. But he could be ready soon; he just hasn't played any professional games yet. Perunovich is not a guy who's going to go straight from college to the NHL. He could come along quickly. When he is ready, he could jump ahead of Walman, but probably not Mikkola. As Larry Pleau always, and I mean always, said, You can never have too many defensemen.