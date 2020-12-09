NL Central

Q: The National League Central is not exactly compelling the Cardinals to get better, is it? The division's other teams are quiet, or blatantly cutting costs.
A: It seems to be a theme in both Centrals.
The Central divisions produced the bulk of the non-waiver deadline cuts. They hold the teams talking the loudest about scaling back. They also hold the teams that like to think they are the ones hurt most by the lack of fans in the stadium, and the lack of revenue sharing, which was voided in the agreement that created the 2020 season.
The White Sox are an example of a Central team not playing by those rules. They are going for it. There's a window open for teams that want to break the trend. The Cardinals are not sounding like one of those teams.
