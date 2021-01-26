Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright hope to be back on the field together this season. Photo by David Carson
Los Angeles Dodgers' Kiki Hernandez throws during the third inning of a spring training baseball game. (AP Photo/Matt York)
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Gant (53) releases the ball during a game against the Reds in 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson
s Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi reacts after striking out in 2019. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Q: What’s your predicted finishing order in the NL Central?
A: I guess someone has to win by default. My rule for predictions this early hasn't changed -- follow the pitching. So, you're basically asking me to rank the pitching staffs.
1. Cardinals
2. Brewers
3. Reds
4. Cubs
27. Pirates.
