The Cardinals are swept in a four-game postseason series for only the third time in their history Tuesday night when they spot the Washington Nationals seven runs in the first inning in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.
The Cardinals are swept in a four-game postseason series for only the third time in their history Tuesday night when they spot the Washington Nationals seven runs in the first inning in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.