No identity?

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina adjusts his mask. Photo by Chris Lee,
Blues center Jordan Kyrou, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal Monday at Enterprise Center. Photo by Colter Peterson
Harrison Bader (waits to take batting practice in September. Photo by Laurie Skrivan
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, right, talks with Mark Smith in the first half of a game against Tennessee on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a home run in the wild card series. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Q: What would it say about the Cardinals if they don't bring back Molina and Wainwright, and don't counter their departures with other moves?
A: They would be a team, at least for 2021, without an identity.
A team floating through a season without one for the first time in a long time.
They could not say they were serious about competing/contending and would be forced to admit they were taking an emphasis off a current season to prepare for a future one or ones.
It would be anti-Cardinal under this edition of Cardinals leadership.
