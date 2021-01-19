No identity?

 Skip to main content
Q: What would it say about the Cardinals if they don't bring back Molina and Wainwright, and don't counter their departures with other moves?

Molina and Wainwright

Adam Wainwright (50) and catcher Yadier Molina (4) meet after they completed a bullpen session in spring training in 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan

A: They would be a team, at least for 2021, without an identity.

A team floating through a season without one for the first time in a long time.

They could not say they were serious about competing/contending and would be forced to admit they were taking an emphasis off a current season to prepare for a future one or ones.

It would be anti-Cardinal under this edition of Cardinals leadership.

