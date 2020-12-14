No regroup for 2020

Q: Does the front office see 2021 as a season that they can do very little to help the team because of the mediocre status of the division? Will they say they’re good enough with what they have and regroup for 2022?
A: The front office has suggested that its hands are tied for various reasons. But you can book it that it will never say the division is mediocre or that the Cardinals don't have to make a lot of moves to win it. There will be no talk of "regroup" in 2022, even though there very well may be reason to.
