 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING

No regroup for 2020
0 comments

No regroup for 2020

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Q: Does the front office see 2021 as a season that they can do very little to help the team because of the mediocre status of the division? Will they say they’re good enough with what they have and regroup for 2022?

A: The front office has suggested that its hands are tied for various reasons. But you can book it that it will never say the division is mediocre or that the Cardinals don't have to make a lot of moves to win it. There will be no talk of "regroup" in 2022, even though there very well may be reason to.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports