'Nobody wins when the family feuds'
'Nobody wins when the family feuds'

A high-profile family feud is playing out on social media, pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson reports. It all started with a debate over who started St. Lunatics, the group that includes Nelly, Ali, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud and Slo Down. Kevin breaks down the beef and what it could mean for the St. Louis hip-hop dynasty.

And restaurant critic Ian Froeb reports that the future of Atomic Cowboy looks uncertain. The Grove staple hasn't announced a permanent closure, but its furnishings and equipment are listed on an auction website. 

And did you catch the Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show last night? Read a review, and browse a gallery of photos from his performance. 

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

Sports