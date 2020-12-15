Q: Knowing it's likely a daydream to imagine the Cardinals trading for Nolan Arenado, do you have a what-if daydream scenario that could lead to the Cardinals trading for Nolan Arenado?
A: Sure, I'll play along. What if the Cardinals convinced the Rockies to offload an unhappy star and his mega salary by accepting the contracts of Matt Carpenter, Tyler O'Neill, Carlos Martinez and one of the third-base prospects in the Cardinals' system, or catcher Andrew Knizner? Carpenter and O'Neill could both do some serious damage in thin air. Carlos could get a fresh start. A prospect could backfill for Arenado, or if it's Knizner the Cardinals have a successor in Ivan Herrera. The Cardinals could take the money saved toward paying Arenado while trying to convince him to drop his opt-out after the 2021 season because a) he's probably not making that money on a new deal in a post-pandemic market and b) he's frustrated by not being in the postseason regularly, something the Cardinals can offer. There you go. That's my what-if.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!