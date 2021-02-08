Q: With Nolan Arenado locking up third base at least in 2021 and possibly beyond, what other positions can Nolan Gorman play:
A: Here's the plan for Gorman: left field, second base, or designated hitter. Those are the positions in play for him and where he'll get some instruction coming into this season. How he does in spring training will set the stage for where he plays at some point during the regular season. There was already some thought of moving Gorman around even before the Arenado deal because he, Elehuris Montero, and Evan Mendoza were all going to overlap at higher levels.
And Gorman won't be moving entirely away from third base. He's the starter there if Arenado decides to opt out after 2021 or 2022.